Abbas To Hold Press Conference On Pressing National Issues Thursday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas will on Thursday hold a world press conference on some pressing national issues.

A statement issued by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Wednesday said the press conference will hold at the National Assembly.

The press conference will cover areas such as security, and economy, among others, the statement added.

Journalists from both within and outside the National Assembly are expected to cover the press conference.

Recall that on Tuesday when the House resumes plenary after the Christmas and New Year break, Speaker Abbas in his welcome address lamented the worsening insecurity as well as the hunger in the land.

He promised that the House would soon convene a legislative security summit to find a solution to the security challenges facing the nation.