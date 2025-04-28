Abbas To Engage Young Nigerians On Social Media Today

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas will today, interact with Nigerians, especially the youth on activities of the parliament under his leadership.

The engagement, which will be streamed live on his official and personal social media handles (Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), will have a sample population at the National Assembly where mock legislative processes will be exercised and explained.

Tagged: ‘Speaker’s New Media Exchange 2025’, the sample population is drawn from across gender, ethnic and socio-economic demographic groups. The event has the hashtags: #SpeakersNewMediaExchange, #ConnectingLeaders, #InspiringChange.

The Speaker’s New Media Exchange 2025 is a first-of-its-kind landmark gathering at the intersection of communication, technology, and governance. It is designed as a platform to interact with young citizens, particularly digital media stakeholders, thought leaders, and media practitioners.

The exchange will focus on having a direct and robust conversation with the young public on critical matters that concern them and the sharing of insights.

With the theme: ‘Smart Cities and Ethical Media; Navigating the Role of Policy in National Development,’ the event hopes to bring together national and international players across sectors— media, technology, public relations, policy development, and civic engagement with considerable influence on the digital media space.

The key sessions will cover topics such as ‘Legislating for Digital Responsibility: Curbing Fake News and Promoting Patriotism in the Social Media Era,’ and ‘Smart Cities, Thriving Athletes; How Policy Shape Infrastructure and Sports Development.’

The engagement will have interactive breakout sessions between the public and members of the House, where the citizens get the chance to present a mock bill.

