Abbas To Chair Presidential Panel On Bauchi APC Reconciliation

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, as chairman of a presidential reconciliation committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

The panel is tasked with resolving the lingering internal crisis in the party’s state chapter, which has persisted since the 2015 primaries.

Other members of the committee include Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni; former House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel; Senior Special Assistant to the President (Political), Alhaji Ibrahim Masari; and Alhaji Usman Abubakar Gotomo. Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, will serve as secretary.

A statement by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, said the committee held its inaugural meeting in late July in Abuja, where members discussed strategies for carrying out their mandate.

Speaking at the meeting, Speaker Abbas said the president’s intervention was necessary to end the prolonged stalemate in Bauchi APC, noting that members were chosen for their integrity, track record, and capacity to act objectively. He urged them to conclude their work within one month, ahead of the party’s congresses.

Following a review of the crisis, the committee agreed to embark on a fact-finding mission and engage key stakeholders. A major consultative meeting was held on July 31 at the Yobe State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, chaired by Governor Buni in the absence of Speaker Abbas.

Stakeholders in attendance included former Bauchi governors Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (SAN) and Alhaji Isa Yuguda; Minister of Health, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate; several serving and former senators, members of the House of Representatives, and other notable political figures from the state.

The committee is expected to submit its report to President Tinubu in the coming weeks for further action.