Abbas: This Period’s Divinely Arranged

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has called for prayers and deep reflection as Nigerians observe the Ramadan and Lent fasting seasons, urging muslims and christians to collectively seek divine intervention on the issues in the country.

While Muslims commenced Ramadan fasting yesterday, christians also entered the Lenten season – Ash Wednesday – on the same day.

The speaker, in his message to Muslims and Christians, noted that the fasting season is divinely arranged and offers a great opportunity for Nigerians to pray for the country, especially for the socio-economic, political, and security issues.

While observing that political season is fast approaching ahead of the 2027 general election, Speaker Abbas urged Nigerians to use the fasting period to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity for the country. He equally called for prayers and support for President Bola Tinubu and other political, traditional, and religious leaders in the country.