Abbas Sympathises Weith Victims Of Kaduna Market Inferno

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed sadness over the fire that razed Panteka Market in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The Director of the Kaduna State Fire Service, Paul Aboi, who said the fire burnt the timber section of the popular market, however, noted that no life was lost.

Reacting to the incident, Abbas lamented that the incident had caused economic losses to both the business owners and the workers in the market.

The speaker, who noted that the incident occurred at a time when there were economic hardships, described it as unfortunate.

Abbas, however, urged the victims to remain calm, praying that Allah would comfort them and replace their losses.

He appealed to relevant agencies to take decisive measures intovert the future recurrence of the incidence.

The speaker also symphatised with the people and the government and of Kaduna State over the unfortunate incident.