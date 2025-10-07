Abbas Swears In 3 New Reps, Two Absent

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday administered the oath of office to three out of the five newly elected members of the House.

Those inaugurated are Omosede Igbinedion (Ovia South/Ovia West/Ovia North-East Federal Constituency, Edo State), Joseph Bagudu (Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Kaduna State), and Mukhtar Rabiu (Garki/Babura Federal Constituency, Jigawa State).

The three lawmakers emerged from the August 16, 2025 bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill vacancies created by the deaths of four serving members, Ekene Adams (Kaduna), Isa Dogonyaro (Jigawa), Olaide Akinremi (Oyo), and Oriyomi Onanuga (Ogun) as well as the seat left vacant by Dennis Idahosa, who became the deputy governorship candidate to Senator Monday Okpebholo in the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election.

However, Elegbeji Ayoola (Sagamu/Ikenne/Remo North Federal Constituency, Ogun State) and Oyekunle Sunday (Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Oyo State) were absent during the plenary. No reason was given for their absence.

While welcoming the new lawmakers, Speaker Abbas said their swearing-in signifies the House’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted representation across constituencies as the chamber tackles key legislative priorities.

“We look forward to their contributions as we pursue outcomes that serve Nigeria’s development interests,” the Speaker added.

He also commended the electoral process and expressed optimism that the new members would add value to legislative deliberations.