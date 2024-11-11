Abbas Succeeds UNIBEN VC As CVCFU Chair

Share

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities (CVCFU) has elected the Bayero University Kano (BUK) Vice-Chancellor Sagir Adamu Abbas as the new chairman. The professor takes over from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) VC Lilian Salami, who completed her tenure recently.

BUK Deputy Registrar Lamara Garba said: “Until his election, Professor Sagir Abbas served as an alternate chairman from 2022.” This election is in recognition of Abbas’s tireless efforts and commitment to the development of education in Nigeria.

Under his leadership, BUK has undergone significant transformations, earning it an enviable status among Nigerian universities. As the 11th BUK VC, Abbas has demonstrated exceptional administrative and academic prowess. His vision for a worldclass university has driven innovative initiatives, fostering excellence in research, teaching, and com munity service. –

It is expected Abbas’s leadership will propel the committee to greater heights, promoting collaboration and excellence among the universities. Abbas promised to work for the progress of the association. He also appealed to members to support him with a view to ensuring progress and development.

