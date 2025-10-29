Abbas Seeks Stronger Diplomatic, Inter-parliamentary Relations With EU

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for a deeper partnership towards strengthening interparliamentary relations between Nigerian and the European Parliament.

He made the call while playing host to a delegation of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) of the European Parliament who paid him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly yesterday.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the speaker said there’s need for concrete action that reflects a true partnership of equals in solving shared challenges and building a prosperous future.

He appealed to the delegation to facilitate legislative exchange programmes where Nigerian and European parliamentarians can hold committee sessions, share best practices in legislative drafting, collaborate on thematic areas such as climate legislation, digital governance, trade policy, and democratic accountability.