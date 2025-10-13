Abbas Seeks Overhaul Of Petroleum Sector

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said the energy sector holds the key to unlocking the nation’s economic growth and called for concerted efforts to reposition the entire industry.

This is as the house renewed its commitment to full energy reform, urging the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to overhaul the nation’s downstream petroleum sector to achieve efficiency in the sector.

Speaking on Monday at the First Annual Downstream Petroleum Week, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Abbas declared the event open, describing the conference as a significant step in the nation’s quest for energy sufficiency and sustainability

The conference, held in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, brought together professionals, regulatory agencies, and industry leaders, including representatives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and the Dangote Group.

According to the Speaker, the success of the downstream sector is anchored on improved infrastructure, stable policy, and local investment, especially in Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Compressed Natural Gas facilities.

He called for actionable solutions to energy security gaps, pipeline insecurity, pricing fluctuations, and the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

“Nigeria is at a critical point in its drive for industrialisation. This conference could not have come at a better time.

“Our duty as legislators is to provide the policies and oversight that will strengthen the downstream sector for a more secure, efficient, and resilient economy.

“This maiden Annual Downstream Week reflects our commitment to evidence-based policymaking and stakeholder engagement. We expect innovative ideas that can transform our downstream sector and move our economy forward,” Abbas said.