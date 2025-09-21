Abbas Seeks Medical Exchanges As Cuba Strengthens Parliamentary Ties With Nigeria

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for the establishment of parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen relations between Nigeria and Cuba through medical exchanges, academic recognition, joint research, and targeted investments.

Abbas, represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, made the call in Abuja on Sunday while receiving a Cuban delegation led by Fernando González Llort, member of Cuba’s National Assembly and President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

The Speaker stressed that parliamentary diplomacy must yield tangible outputs such as Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), ratified agreements, and funded programmes. He outlined key areas for collaboration, including parliamentary and health diplomacy, trade, culture, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals.

“Nigeria’s foreign policy, guided by African solidarity and cooperation across the Global South, prioritises partnerships that promote peace, development, and shared prosperity. The 10th Assembly is committed to advancing this through laws that enable economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and global dialogue,” Abbas said.

He noted that bilateral trade between both countries remains minimal, citing UN Comtrade reports which placed Nigeria’s imports from Cuba at just US$2,380 in 2024. However, he emphasised the need to leverage cultural ties in music, sports, and literature to boost opportunities in trade, education, and youth exchange.

Highlighting Cuba’s global health footprint, Abbas pointed to its deployment of more than 1,200 doctors under the “Henry Reeve” brigades and its vaccine innovations, including the Abdala COVID-19 vaccine, as examples Nigeria could tap into for health system strengthening, local vaccine production, and job creation.

He added that Nigeria’s large market, resources, and creative industries provide reciprocal benefits for Cuba, describing the partnership as a “true exchange” that could advance Africa’s self-sufficiency while deepening Global South solidarity.

Abbas urged both parliaments to move beyond protocol into “concrete frameworks” that guarantee technology transfer, protect intellectual property, and create local value chains that translate into jobs, clinics, and stronger universities.

On their part, Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Miriam Morales Palmer, and Hon. Fernando González Llort reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria. Llort also invited Deputy Speaker Kalu to visit Cuba for further discussions on parliamentary diplomacy and other issues of mutual interest.