Abbas seeks Korea’s investment in Nigeria’s energy, mining sectors

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday called for improved trade and technological relationship between Nigeria and the Republic of South Korea. He made the call when a delegation from South Korean Embassy to Nigeria and the 21st National Assembly of the Republic of South Korea visited him at his office to seek Nigeria’s support for the Asian country’s World Expo 2023 hosting bid.

He particularly called for more investment by the Asian country in Nigeria’s energy and mining sectors. The speaker expressed delight over the visit and noted the long-standing relations between Nigeria and South Korea resulting in different exchange of parliamentary programmes since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Abbas recalled that the 9th House established a NigeriaSouth Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group to deepen exchange of ideas, legislative practices and procedure, as well as parliamentary exchange programmes for purposes of capacity development of members and staff.

He said: “There was a mutual understanding to initiate a treaty against double taxation on the businesses of both Nigeria and South Korea which, though passed by the National Assembly, was not assented to by the then President of Nigeria.”