Abbas Seeks Joint Efforts To Fight Fire Incidents, Vandalisation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has called for collaborative efforts amongst stakeholders in the electricity sector to effectively tackle incidences of fire, electricity network failures, infrastructural decline, theft and vandalisation of public assets.

He made the call in his remarks at the beginning of a two-day conference on “Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry Safety” organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations for Public Policy Analysis in Abuja on Thursday

He also said that robust safety frameworks must be established and policies formulated to prioritise human life while ensuring the reliability of our electricity supply.

Abbas, who was represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu said at the heart of the discussions is a singular focus on protecting human life.

“Every worker who enters a power plant or climbs a utility pole deserves to return home safely at the end of their shift. Likewise, every citizen who interacts with electrical infrastructure should do so without fear for their safety.

“Our duty as leaders is not merely regulatory compliance; it is about fostering an environment where safety becomes ingrained in our culture.

“Occurrences such as electrocution, fire incidents, electricity networks failures, infrastructural decline, theft and vandalization are known to be persistent in Nigeria.

“These avertable shortfalls have been linked to security negligence around electricity critical infrastructure, poor fire facilities, installation of sub-standard materials and by non-licensed operators and low maintenance culture.

“This conference serves as a call to action for all stakeholders involved government agencies, private sector players, regulatory bodies, and civil society organizations to collaborate effectively in establishing robust safety frameworks.

“We must leverage collective expertise to formulate policies that prioritize human life while ensuring the reliability of our electricity supply.

“To achieve these goals, collaboration among stakeholders is essential. This includes government agencies, private sector players, labor unions, and civil society organizations.

“Together, we can develop comprehensive strategies that not only meet but exceed existing safety standards.

“We must invest in training programmes that equip workers with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate potential hazards effectively”.

Abbas also reiterated the commitment of the parliament towards enacting laws that will not only promote safety and encourage technological advancement but also ensure they are comprehensive enough to cover existing practices while being flexible enough to accommodate emerging technologies.

