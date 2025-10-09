Abbas Seeks End To Sexual Harassment On Campuses

The Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for decisive action to end sexual harassment, child labour, gender inequality, and forced marriage, issues he said continue to hinder the progress of girls and young women across Nigeria.

Abbas also pledged stronger legislative interventions aimed at protecting the girl child and improving the quality of life for young Nigerians, particularly females.

He made the remarks on Thursday in Abuja while hosting a group of schoolgirls at an event tagged “Girls’ Chat with the Speaker,” held in commemoration of the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, themed “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis.”

The interactive session, organised by the Office of the Speaker in collaboration with the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, brought together teenage girls from public and private schools across the country.

Also present were the Speaker’s wife, Hajia Fatima Abbas-Tajudeen; the Chairperson of the Committee, Kafilat Ogbara; and several senior aides of the Speaker.

Abbas expressed concern over the continued rise in child labour, despite improvements in reducing child marriage through advocacy and public enlightenment.

“My major concern is girl and child labour, which remains endemic in this country. Many girls, instead of going to school, are sent to work as domestic staff in the homes of the rich. This denies them access to education,” the Speaker lamented.

He stressed the need for stronger legislation to criminalize the exploitation of underage girls as domestic workers, saying:

“We must ensure that no girl under a certain age is allowed to work as domestic staff. We need to come up with stronger laws that will significantly diminish this menace.”

Abbas commended Nigerian girls for their impressive academic performance, noting that they are now outperforming boys in several levels of education.

“From primary to tertiary institutions, girls are doing exceptionally well. This shows that the initiatives started years ago to promote girl-child education are yielding results,” he said.

The Speaker, however, expressed concern over the continued denial of educational opportunities for girls in rural areas, assuring that both the National Assembly and the Executive are working to change the situation.

He revealed that the House is currently considering a bill to reserve legislative seats for women and Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) to enhance inclusivity and women’s participation in governance.

“Once we have more women in parliament, they will be in a stronger position to champion policies that protect women and girls,” he said.

On sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, Abbas, who is a former teacher, described it as an “endemic abuse” that requires firm enforcement and accountability.

“Having taught at both primary and tertiary levels, I know how widespread this problem is. All we need is to set good examples, once one or two culprits are punished, others will think twice,” he said.

He assured that the National Assembly would back campaigns and laws to ensure zero tolerance for harassment in schools.

“Enough is enough. We will do everything possible to end sexual harassment of female students by lecturers and school authorities,” the Speaker vowed.

Earlier, Omowumi Ogunrotimi, Executive Lead of the Gender Mobile Initiative, said the 10 girls present represented millions of others across Nigeria who face similar struggles.

“We hope their questions and experiences reflect both the challenges and aspirations of millions of girls in Nigeria,” she said.

The event underscored the Speaker’s commitment to promoting gender equality and protecting the rights of girls and women through responsive legislation and public engagement.