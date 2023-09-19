Abbas Seeks Creation Of Legislative Aides Directorate

…Commends NASC for efficiency

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has called for the creation of a Legislative Aides Directorate in the National Assembly to serve as a pool for recruitment of legislative aides by lawmakers.

Abbas made the call when the executive Chairman of the Commission, Engr Ahmed Kadi Amshi led a delegation of the commission to the speaker to congratulate him on his election and to brief him on their activities.

He said the commission is “Expected to create a dedicated Directorate with qualified and competent personnel to drive this vision for the interest of the legislature and consolidation of our legislative practice”.

Explaining further, the speaker said, “The 10th House of Representatives and indeed of the National Assembly, is faced with the challenge of capacity development with the high turnover of the last election. This demands a bureaucracy that is well-equipped to demonstrate competence and reliability by providing guidance to the new Members.

“You must, as a commission, show more diligence in your appointment of staff, including the legislative Aides to Members to ensure that those you engage following the recommendations of members are people with the requisite capacity to support their principals to succeed.

There is no better way to build a legislative institution to meet the yearnings of the people”.

He enjoined the commission to come up with well-defined succession plans, which would enhance smooth succession after the retirement of officers.

The speaker equally commended the 5th National Assembly Service Commission for its excellent performance since its inauguration in February 2020.

He said “It must be stated that the commission under your chairmanship has done well in encouraging the existing cordial relationship between the commission and the National Assembly leadership.

“Let me use this opportunity to call for further strengthening of this existing relationship to enable us collectively work together to achieve positive results”, he stated.

He highlighted his desire to help engender excellence and professionalism in the National Assembly for optimum productivity.

Towards this end, Abbas called for the creation of a Legislative Aides Directorate to form a pool from which the lawmakers would recruit professional and skilled aides who would assist them in succeeding in their legislative work.

Earlier, Engr Amshi told the speaker that since its inauguration in February 2020, the 5th NASC had promoted over 3000 officers to different positions, converted over 500 others to different cadres and handled five disciplinary cases.

Amshi particularly singled out the building of the NASC Office Complex as the most outstanding achievement of the commission under his leadership.

He added that the commission had successfully carried out other routine responsibilities and called for more budgetary provisions for the National Assembly to help the institution carry out other functions effectively.