Abbas Seeks Concerted Efforts For Constitutional Autonomy

…Congratulates conference of speakers’ leadership

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has called on the leadership of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria to individually and collectively uphold the independence of the legislature, which is the symbol of democracy in their various states.

The speaker made the call in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Hon. Musa Abdullahi Krishi.

He emphasised the importance of legislative independence, pointing out the indispensable role of the lawmaking arm of the government at all levels and the need to ensure checks and balances, with a view to upholding democratic principles and ensuring effective governance.

Abbas also reminded them of the necessity to hold their various executive arms accountable to the people through effective oversight, saying, “That can only be possible if you enjoy complete constitutional autonomy.”

The speaker said with the combined experiences of the new chairmen of the national, regional and parties’ forums of speakers, he is confident that they would collaborate to elevate the status and democratic credentials of state legislatures to new and enviable heights.

He wished the new leadership of the three bodies of state assemblies speakers successful tenures, even as he tasked them to be above board in their leadership.

The speaker also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Conference of Speakers and the Northern Speakers Forum on the successful elections of new leaders at the just concluded annual general meeting (AGM).

Recall that at the recently held congress of the national body, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, emerged as the newly elected chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, while the Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya-Daura, was elected as the deputy chairman.

In a related development, their counterpart from Kwara State House of Assembly Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, emerged as the Chairman of the APC Conference of Speakers, while Hon. Yusuf Liman Dahiru, who is the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, was elected as the chairman of the Northern Speakers’ Forum, respectively.

Abbas, while applauding the state assemblies’ presiding officers for the manner in which they went about the electioneering process,