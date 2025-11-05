Abbas Seeks China’s Support For Nigeria’s Permanent Seat At UN Security Council

…Proposes Nigeria-China Legislative Cooperation Framework

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has called on the Chinese Government “To support Nigeria’s bid under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in the spirit of solidarity and shared prosperity.”

He noted that, “Considering Nigeria’s relevance in African and global affairs, this bid, if successful, will not only benefit Nigeria and China but also the entire world.”

The speaker made the call during a meeting with the Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Li Qiang, as part of his ongoing visit to participate in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2025, on the invitation of the Chinese Government.

He noted that as part of efforts to realise the vision of a permanent seat for Nigeria at the UN Security Council, the Nigerian parliament is seriously pursuing reforms that align with the move.

The speaker said: “At home, the Nigerian legislature is pursuing reforms that align with this vision. We are strengthening public finance laws, revising trade and tax codes, and promoting innovation-friendly regulation. These efforts make Nigeria a more predictable partner and a safer destination for investment.”

Highlighting the critical role parliamentary diplomacy plays in fostering enduring relations, Speaker Abbas proposed the establishment of a Nigeria-China Legislative Cooperation Framework.

“This will institutionalise regular dialogue between the National People’s Congress and the National Assembly of Nigeria on issues of governance, transparency, and innovation,” he said.

The speaker also highlighted three frontiers where a partnership between Nigeria and China could be instituted in an attempt to define the future.

First, he noted, is in the area of technological sovereignty, saying, “The next decade will belong to those who control their data, innovate responsibly, and protect their citizens in the digital space.

“We seek cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital trade, and cybersecurity. These are areas where China’s experience offers both knowledge and caution.”

Second on the list is green industrialisation, where the speaker noted that “the world is racing to decarbonise, and Africa cannot afford to be left behind. Nigeria invites China’s partnership in renewable energy, sustainable mining, and low-carbon transport.

“The Zungeru Hydropower Project is a model we can build upon. It is proof that green growth is not an aspiration but an achievable plan.”

He said: “Third is human capital exchange. The friendship between nations must live through people, not just policies. We propose an expanded programme for legislative staff exchange, technical training, and research collaboration between our parliaments and universities. We want to move from ‘Made in China for Nigeria’ to ‘Created in Nigeria with China.’

Noting the over five decades of Nigeria-China relations, Speaker Abbas said negotiations are at the concluding stage between the Nigerian Government and one of the leading state-owned enterprises in China for a technical and financial collaboration that will revitalise the Ajaokuta steel company.

“When concluded, this will be the largest steel company and the biggest Nigeria-China collaboration. Nevertheless, let us remember that the real value lies not in the structures themselves, but in the shared lesson that transformation is possible.

“Nigeria’s House of Representatives has worked to ensure that this partnership rests on a foundation of law, transparency, and public accountability. We recognise that for cooperation to endure, it must be backed by credible institutions. Our legislature plays a deliberate role in creating frameworks that guarantee investor confidence and policy stability,” he said.

Speaker Abbas thanked the Chinese Government for the invitation, saying the CIIE “represents the world’s economic imagination and a proof that China continues to invest in the idea of shared progress,” noting, “Nigeria stands with China in that belief.”

On his part, the Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Li Qiang, stated that China and Nigeria have maintained good relations over the years, noting that efforts in recent years have made the relationship to be on a “fast track” of development.

He noted that China is willing to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria in alignment with development strategies, as well as expand all-around cooperation to achieve more tangible outcomes.

Most importantly, the Premier said China is ready to work with Nigeria to actively implement the “Ten Partnership Actions” for China-Africa cooperation; jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative with high quality; promote the early implementation of zero-tariff measures in Nigeria through the signing of a joint development economic partnership agreement; and elevate cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, mining, infrastructure, and people’s livelihood.

The Chinese Premier added that both Nigeria and China have large populations with enormous potential for development, noting that their economic structures are highly complementary.

He assured China’s support for Nigeria to play a greater role in international and regional affairs, noting his country’s readiness to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Nigeria within multilateral frameworks such as BRICS, the United Nations, and the World Trade Organisation, among others.