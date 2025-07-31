Abbas Seeks Africa’s Inclusion In UN’s Main Decision-Making System

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for the proper positioning of Africa in the United Nations’ main decision-making system, stating that the black continent with over 1.4 billion population should not be relegated.

Speaking at the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Geneva, Switzerland, Abbas also told the global audience about the efforts made by the House under his leadership to ensure gender balance in politics and government in Nigeria.

The speaker noted that the conference was held amid global upheavals, including geopolitical conflicts, climate disasters, and stark inequalities, with Africa bearing “the heaviest impact of these challenges.”

At the conference themed: ‘A World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace, Justice, and Prosperity for All,’ the Speaker stressed that the Nigerian parliament has embraced parliamentary cooperation among countries, especially with its legislative diplomacy.

He said: “Nigeria’s parliamentary resolve extends to global advocacy. We call for urgent reform of the UN Security Council and Bretton Woods system to reflect Africa’s 1.4 billion-strong demographic reality, moving the continent from the margins to the centre of global decision-making.”