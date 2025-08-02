Abbas Salutes Ex-VP Sambo At 71

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has felicitated a former vice president, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, GCON, on his 71st birthday.

The speaker said Arc. Sambo, who also served as governor of Kaduna State from 2007 to 2010, is worth being celebrated as he has served Nigeria diligently and patriotically in both his private and public lives.

Describing Arc. Namadi Sambo, as a democrat, Speaker Abbas recalled the ex-VP’s invaluable contributions when he served as the vice president and the governor of Kaduna State.

As an architect, the speaker said, the former vice president has used his profession to serve the country and improve its infrastructure in various ways.

“I am delighted to join our compatriots to wish a man of honour, a democrat, a nationalist, and a patriot, former vice president, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, GCON, a happy birthday.

“The former vice president, a proud son of Kaduna State, has over the years demonstrated uncommon courage and diligence in his service to our dear nation. Even out of the office, he remains committed to nation-building.

“As someone I know personally, I can attest to the fact that Arc. Namadi Sambo symbolises humility, resilience, determination, compassion, kindness, peace, unity, and discipline.

“In his professional life as an architect, the former vice president has become a shining star and a reference point—a role model to many. He is indeed an inspiration to upcoming architects.

“On this special day, I pray that Allah (SWT) will continue to give Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, GCON, sound health, protect him and his family, and give him more fruitful years,” the speaker said.