Abbas Salutes Dangote On 68th Birthday

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has extended warm felicitations to the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Abbas hailed Dangote as a towering figure in entrepreneurship and a significant employer of labour, whose efforts continue to bring pride to Nigeria and its people.

The Speaker expressed admiration for Dangote’s immense contributions to the nation’s economy, noting that the business magnate’s ventures have touched countless lives across Nigeria and beyond.

“Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the growth and development of our country are truly commendable,” Abbas said.

Highlighting Dangote’s role as a transformative force, the Speaker praised his ability to create opportunities and drive economic progress.

He wished the celebrated industrialist many more years of good health and fruitful endeavors, underscoring his status as a national asset.

Dangote, widely recognized as Africa’s richest man, marks his 68th birthday on April 10, 2025, amid accolades for his enduring legacy in business and philanthropy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

