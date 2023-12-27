Abbas salutes Akume at 70, Sule at 64

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as he clocks 70 today. Describing the SGF’s 70 years on earth as impactful, the Speaker noted with delight how Senator Akume uses his God-given talent to provide good leadership to the admiration of all. Abbas, in his congratulatory message to the former governor of Benue State, noted that Senator Akume has contributed immensely to public administration and governance not just in his home state but also Nigeria as a whole.

The speaker said Akume is among a few Nigerians who have been privileged to serve in the executive and legislative arms of the government at the state and federal levels. Abbas recalled how Akume was governor of Benue State for two terms, Senator of the Federal Republic for three terms, a minister under the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari and currently, the SGF under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. He said the SGF has distinguished himself as an astute politician and a democrat who has nurtured other politicians over the years. The speaker prayed to God to make Senator Akume live more years on earth in good health and service to his fatherland.