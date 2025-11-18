Abbas Reaffirms N’Assembly’s Commitment To Judicial Reforms

The House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas yesterday emphasised the National Assembly’s commitment to strengthening the judiciary and enhancing its independence and efficiency.

Speaking during the opening session of the Conference of All Nigerian Judges of the Superior Courts in Abuja, he said the parliament had been engaging in constitutional reforms, budgetary support, and oversight to ensure that the judiciary remains robust, capable, and respected.

Abbas, represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, said they had advanced 23 constitutional amendment bills to address critical reforms of the judiciary and electoral system. He said: “Our justice system must guarantee the well-being of Nigerians, economic growth and security for all.

“In this spirit, the National Assembly and the House of Representatives have reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening the judiciary, enhancing its independence, and improving access, efficiency, and fairness in our courts.

“We have engaged in constitutional reforms, budgetary support, and oversight to ensure that the third arm of government is not passive but robust, capable, and respected. The proposals to enhance judicial financial independence and modernise our court systems are concrete steps in that journey.”