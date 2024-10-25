New Telegraph

October 26, 2024
Abbas Presents NDA Souvenir To Tinubu In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on Friday presented a souvenir from the Passing Out Parade of the 71st Regular Course and Direct Short Service Courses (28 Army and 32 Air Force) at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

President Tinubu received the souvenir at the State House in Abuja when the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas presented the honour to the President.

In the Speaker’s company was the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher G. Musa.

Tinubu Receiving Tajudeen Abbas At the State House

Abbas had earlier in the day represented the President at the event.

READ ALSO:

The ceremony took place in the presence of senior military officials and marked the official conclusion of the NDA’s latest batch of officers’ training.

The parade further showcased Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its military forces and preparing young officers for active service.

President Tinubu expressed his appreciation for the presentation and the representation by the Speaker.

He acknowledged the significance of military discipline and excellence in the nation’s defense.

This event further highlights the cordial interactions and collaboration between the executive and military leadership.

