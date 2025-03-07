Abbas Presents National Gender Policy Winners With Cash Prizes

Share

The Speaker of the House of Repre – sentatives, Taju – deen Abbas, yesterday presented the winners in the competition with awards and cash prizes.

While the first, second and third positions attracted N1million, N750,000 and N500,000 cash prizes, respectively, he declared a cash gift of N2 million to each of the top three.

The winning clusters are Na – tional Gender Policy (NGP) (First), Women Economic and Empowerment Policy (WEEP) (Second), and Vio – lence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAAP) (Third).

The others are Child’s Rights Act and Labour Act. The Best Presenter (Excellence in Oration) award went to Dr Aisha Abdulssalam, while the Best Mentor was Eric Umoru.

The immediate Deputy Chief Whip of the House, the late Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, who represented Ikenne/Sagamu/RemoNorth Federal Constituency until her death on January 15, 2025, was honoured posthumously with an award of Excellence in Service.

Chairman of the House Com – mittee on Women Affair and Social Development, Kafilat Ogbara, in her welcome address, commended the Speaker for his advocacy for women inclusion and gender-based initia – tives.

