Abbas Pays NECO, NATEB Fee For 100 Inmates

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Wednesday, paid the registration fees for 100 inmates of the Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja, to sit for the 2025 National Examination Council (NECO) and National Business and Technical Examination Board examinations (NABTEB).

Abbas also secured the release of nine inmates from the Zaria Medium Correctional Centre by offsetting bail bonds worth over N3 million.

New Telegraph reports that the gesture is in commemoration of marking the speaker’s 60th birthday on Wednesday, October 1.

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Baiyewu, 57 of the inmates were registered for NABTEB, while 43 would take NECO.

The statement noted that the beneficiaries included Ibrahim Dan’asabe (N240,000), Kabir Ibrahim (N180,000), Ibrahim Ahmed (N60,000), Haruna Musa (N350,000), Aliyu Tukur (N390,000), Prince Wadilor Wodu (N326,000), Mustapha Abubakar (N410,000), Sagir Sani (N685,000), and Shehu Abubakar (N440,000).

Speaking through his Deputy Chief of Staff (Legislative), Chamberlain Dunkwu, who led senior aides to the correctional centre, Abbas said education remained central to his vision for reform.

Leke Baiyewu quoted Abbas as saying, “Identifying with the (Nigerian Correctional) Service in the area of quality transformation of inmates through education is a cause that is very close to my heart.

“This celebration goes beyond personal milestones; it is about extending hope, giving second chances and investing in the future of our brothers and sisters who, though confined today, still carry within them the potential for greatness tomorrow.

“The registration of inmates for the 2025 NABTEB and NECO is not merely an academic exercise — it is a statement of faith in human dignity and redemption. It is a reminder that conviction is not condemnation, and that every life, when given the right opportunity, can be transformed.

“As Speaker of the House of Representatives, I reaffirm our commitment to policies and initiatives that promote education, justice and opportunities for all Nigerians — inside and outside the correctional facilities.”