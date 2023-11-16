Abbas, Nwifuru, Gov’s Wives, Umahi, Others Unveil Ebonyi First Lady BERWO

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, wives of some Governors including that of Imo, Ogun and Cross River States, Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, National Assembly members and many other eminent Nigerians have unveiled the pet project of the wife of Ebonyi State, Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru.

The pet project christened “Better Health For Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Foundation (BERWO), was launched in Abakaliiki, the state capital on Wednesday evening with Abbas, wives of Imo, Cross River and Ogun Governors, Umahi, many National Assembly members and other personalities in attendance.

The event was also used to launch the Gender-Based Violence(GBV) Centre which the wife of the Ebonyi State Governor is planning to build for the rehabilitation, reintegration and empowerment of GBV survivours (victims).

In her speech at the event, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru commended the eminent Nigerians for supporting her pet project.

“It is a collective effort of us that will actually help me to actualize my mission of stopping Gender-Based Violence.

“The first thing I started immediately was stopping child trafficking, child labour, women abuse and men abuse because I am not first lady for women, I am equally first lady for all. So, I am for men and women”, she stated

The First Lady expressed dismay that most of the women have lost their family values and their homes by being independent and urged women to return to the past glory of their values.

She called for a collective effort to end GBV in the state through the pet project.

Wife of Cross River State Governor, Rev. Eyoanwan Otu commended Mrs. Nwifuru for the pet project which she said will undoubtedly serve as beckon of hope, offering support and opportunity to those who need it most.

She described the Ebonyi First Lady as a role model and advocate for positive change, adding that her dedication to empowering women and promoting gender equality in the state was very commendable.

“Your compassion and empathy have touched the lives of many and we are grateful for your wavering commitment to fostering inclusive growth a nd development.

“We the people of Cross River State, stand in solidarity with you and share your vision of a better society filled with equal opportunities and prosperous future for all.

“The unveiling of BERWO is not just an event but a milestone in our collective pursuit of social harmony and progress”, she stated.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas who was represented by Hon. Amaobi Ogar, said the pet project will end GBV that has been on the increase in the state.

He commended Mrs Nwifuru for the pet project which according to him will touch lives and save lives.

On his part, Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi congratulated the Ebonyi First Lady for the project and described it as very apt.

“The choice of your pet project is very apt because God sends people to meet the needs of your people from time to time. We need health in our state, we need to take care of the child, the woman and to protect them and you are also protecting the men”, he stated.

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru who unveiled the pet project said the event was germane considering that it will create an impact on the lives of the people especially women, children and the less privileged who are in dire need of care and support.

“It is important to note that this laudable initiative of Her Excellency the mother of our dear state will serve as a flagship to promote a virile future for the state by addressing the key issues such as health for our rural women, the campaign against GBV, Rural Health Emergency Response and most importantly women empowerment”, he stated.