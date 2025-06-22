Abbas, Mutfwang, Saddened By Mob Action In Mangu, Killing Of Travellers

Share

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, speaker of the House of Representatives, and Tajudeen Abbas have expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic mob action which claimed the lives of eight individuals in Mangun District of Mangu Local Government Area on the evening of Friday, June 20, 2025, at approximately 6 p.m.

Preliminary reports confirm that the victims, who were traveling from Zaria in Kaduna State to Quan’pan Local Government Area of Plateau State for a wedding, lost their way and inadvertently ran into a tense and volatile situation in Mangun, a community grappling with sustained terrorist attacks.

“Tragically, the incident resulted in the loss of eight innocent lives, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Mangu.

Governor Mutfwang, who visited the survivors in the hospital and the scene of the unfortunate incident, expressed profound grief and described the mob action as totally condemnable and avoidable.

He noted with sadness that the Mangun District and adjoining districts of Chakfem in Mangu LGA and Mushere in Bokkos LGA have, for over a month, suffered coordinated terrorist assaults resulting in daily casualties and mass displacements, plunging communities into mourning and distress. However, he emphasized that the prolonged attacks do not justify such a senseless act against innocent commuters.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, Governor Mutfwang said: “Today is a tragic day for us in Plateau State. I never imagined such a senseless act of violence could occur within our borders, especially considering the commendable efforts of our youths in this community and neighbouring districts who have consistently risen to support security agencies in defending against criminal incursions.

“It is deeply disheartening that the same youths who have shown courage and patriotism would turn around and take the law into their own hands. This is utterly unacceptable, and the government will not sweep it under the carpet. We are working to build a Plateau that is welcoming to all and hospitable to visitors. We have been educating our young people about the importance of allowing free passage on all roads across the state, and this incident has come to us as a rude shock.”

Describing the act as barbaric, tragic, and cruel, Speaker Abbas bemoaned a situation where Nigerians who go about their peaceful activities are killed unprovoked.

Speaker Abbas, while calling for calm, urged the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“The killings of Nigerians in whatever guise must stop forthwith. We cannot afford to be losing the lives of our compatriots in such a cruel and barbaric manner. This is condemnable and unacceptable.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed in this unfortunate incident,” the Speaker said.

He sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed to Allah (SWT) to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Speaker Abbas also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

