Abbas Mourns Wakilin Fulanin Zazzau, Muhammadu Buhari

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the passing of the Wakilin Fulanin Zazzau, Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari.

Alhaji Buhari died on Sunday, September 28, 2025, after a brief illness.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Baiyewu, the Speaker described the late Alhaji Buhari as a revered traditional and religious leader whose voice and opinions commanded great respect.

Abbas noted that the Wakilin Fulanin Zazzau was widely loved and admired for his principles, beliefs, and contributions to his community. He added that his death is a huge loss to the Zazzau Emirate and the entire Kaduna State.

“Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari was a respected leader whose wisdom and guidance positively impacted his people. He will be greatly missed,” Abbas said.

The Speaker extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, the Zazzau Emirate Council, the people, and the Chairman of Zaria Local Government Area, praying to Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

The late Alhaji Buhari retired as Director, Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Local Government, Kaduna State, after serving in various local government areas during his career.

He is survived by wives, children, and grandchildren.