Abbas Mourns Victims Of Yobe Boat Accident

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed profound sadness over the boat mishap that claimed the lives of 29 people and injured several others in Yobe State.

The Speaker, in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Monday, lamented the unfortunate incident that occurred late Saturday in Garbi town, Nguru local government area of the state.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the people and the government of Yobe state over the tragic incident and called for strict regulations that ensure the safety of Nigerians while using any mode of transportation.

“This unfortunate incident has left us all in deep mourning, robbing families of their loved ones and communities of their vibrant members,” Abbas lamented.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed. May Allah also grant quick recovery to the injured and fortify the survivors with strength during this trying time.”

The speaker further assured that the House of Representatives stands in solidarity with Yobe State and will continue to support measures aimed at preventing such avoidable tragedies anywhere in the country.