Abbas Mourns Sunusi, Abdulaziz

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Galadiman Kano, Abbas Sunusi, and a prominent Bauchi-based Islamic cleric, Idris Abdulaziz.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker described the deaths of the two revered personalities as a great loss not only to their families but also to the nation.

Abbas Sunusi, who passed away a few days ago at the age of 92, was a longstanding member of the Kano Emirate Council, having been appointed Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida and District Head of Ungogo in 1959 by his father, Emir Sanusi I.

He was later elevated to the position of Dan Iyan Kano under Emir Muhammadu Inuwa in 1962, became Wamban Kano during the reign of Emir Ado Bayero, and was ultimately appointed Galadiman Kano by his nephew, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Speaker Abbas detailed the critical role played by the late Galadiman Kano in promoting peace and unity in Kano State and across the North, describing him as a pillar of strength and a symbol of selfless service to humanity.

He prayed to Allah to have mercy on the soul of the late traditional leader and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the Kano Emirate Council, the government, and the people of Kano State.

Similarly, the Speaker mourned the death of Idris Abdulaziz, a widely respected Islamic scholar based in Bauchi, who died on Thursday night after an illness.

Abdulaziz was known for his dedication to Islamic preaching and da’awah.

Abbas offered prayers for the repose of his soul and extended condolences to his family and followers, praying that Allah forgives him and grants him Jannatul Firdaus.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

