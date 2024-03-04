Abbas mourns Sisi Quadri, Ibu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed sadness over the deaths of two comic actors, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri and John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu. Abbas in his condolence message to the families of the deceased and their colleagues in Nollywood, said the actors used their God-given talents to put smiles on many faces.

The speaker noted that both 44-year-old Sisi Quadri and 62-yearold Mr Ibu, who died on Friday and Saturday, respectively, were skilful in their crafts and were a delight to their audiences. He said their demise has created a vacuum in the Nigerian movie industry, noting that they contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nollywood while they were alive. Speaker Abbas, who commiserated with the families of the actors and their colleagues in the movie industry, prayed to God to grant their souls eternal rest.