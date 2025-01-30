Abbas Mourns Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, Alhaji Yahaya

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya, who died on Thursday morning, aged 63.

The Speaker, in a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described the late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau as a committed community leader and a symbol of unity.

He said the late Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya lived a life worthy of emulation, describing him as a patriotic citizen.

Speaker Abbas sent heartfelt condolences to the Zazzau Emirate, the people, and the government of Kaduna State over the loss.

He equally prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, born at Unguwar Kaura, Zaria City, was a distinguished retired health officer with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health.

A respected council member and kingmaker in the Zazzau Emirate Council, Alhaji Yahaya also served as the councillor in charge of health-related matters within the Emirate Council and headed the Palace Health Clinic (Yero Health Clinic).

