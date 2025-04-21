Abbas Mourns Pope Francis, Hails His Legacy Of Peace, Unity

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, at the age of 88, describing him as a towering spiritual leader, a moral compass for the world, and a tireless advocate for global peace and human dignity.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Speaker Abbas extended heartfelt sympathies to the Catholic Church, the global Christian community, and the Holy See, praising Pope Francis for a lifetime of service to God and humanity.

“The world has lost not just a religious leader but a beacon of hope and a global statesman who consistently stood for peace, unity, and the common good,” the Speaker stated.

Abbas highlighted the Pope’s enduring commitment to bridging divides, uplifting the poor, and calling global attention to the plight of the marginalized.

He recalled the late pontiff’s final public appearance during the Easter Mass at the Vatican, where he once again raised his voice for an end to global conflicts, a hallmark of his papacy.

“From war-torn regions to the most forgotten corners of the earth, Pope Francis never relented in his pursuit of justice, mercy, and reconciliation,” the Speaker noted.

Abbas also reflected on the outpouring of tributes from around the world, including those aired on EWTN and other major Catholic platforms, which underscored the Pope’s transformative legacy: his advocacy for the environment through Laudato Si’, his pastoral emphasis on mercy and inclusion, and his vision for a Church that heals.

“He changed the tone of the papacy — making it more pastoral, more human, and more accessible to all,” Abbas remarked.

The Speaker joined Christians across the globe, especially the Catholic faithful, in mourning the late pontiff, whom he described as “an extraordinary leader, a unifier, and a peacemaker” whose life’s work offered hope and healing in troubled times.

“Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis has made profound contributions to the Church and to the world at large,” he said. “His life was defined by humility, simplicity, and an unyielding commitment to the welfare of humanity.”

“As we grieve the passing of this holy man, we must also honor the moral clarity he brought to a world in need, his tireless prayers for peace, and his unshakable dedication to the poor and vulnerable.

“May his legacy inspire both religious and political leaders to pursue justice, compassion, and the common good,” Abbas said.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 17, 1936, Pope Francis was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969 and rose to become the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on March 13, 2013, following the historic resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

