Abbas Mourns Plateau Imam Who Saved Christians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has paid tribute to Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Imam of Yelwa, Gindin Akwati in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state, describing him as a great ambassador of Islam.

Imam Abdullahi got national and international accolades in June 2018, when armed attackers stormed communities in Barkin Ladi, and he opened his mosque and home to shelter an estimated 300 Christians and refused to hand them over to the attackers despite threats to his own life.

His act of bravery earned him the 2019 International Religious Freedom Award from the Government of the United States, among other recognitions around the world.

Abbas, in his condolence message, said the act of kindness, love, and selflessness exhibited by Imam Abdullahi exemplified the tenets of Islam and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on mutual respect and tolerance.

The speaker said Imam Abdullahi was not only a great ambassador of Islam but also a true Nigerian whose love for his compatriots transcended tribe and religion.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased Islamic cleric, Speaker Abbas extended his condolences to Muslims and Christians who believe in love, unity, and selflessness.

The speaker prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant Imam Abdullahi a place in Jannatul Firdausi.