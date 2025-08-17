Abbas Mourns Northern Business Elite, Ibrahim

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has expressed sadness over the demise of a close associate of the late President, Shehu Usman Shagari, Alh. Isyaku Ibrahim, saying he was a successful businessman, elder statesman, and philanthropist.

Ibrahim, who hailed from Mangar, Farin Ruwa of Wamba Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, died at a private hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 88.

Apart from playing a key role in the formation of the defunct ruling party in the Second Republic, National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Alhaji Ibrahim founded the Mighty Jets Football Club of Jos in the 70s, the first Nigerian to hire a foreign coach (from Brazil) to manage a Nigerian club, and one of the first two Nigerians to own a private jet.

The speaker noted Alhaji Ibrahim’s commitment to Islam, Nigeria, and the less privileged, saying that he invested so much in humanity.

Speaker Abbas commiserated with the family of the deceased while extending his condolences to the people and the government of Nasarawa State. He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant Alhaji Ibrahim Jannatul Firdaus.