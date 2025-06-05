Abbas Mourns Nigeria’s Ex-Ambassador To US

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Professor Jibril Aminu, describing him as a respected elder statesman and a national icon.

Aminu, who served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the US from 1999 to 2003 and represented Adamawa Central in the Senate between 2003 and 2011, died on Thursday in Abuja after an illness.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Speaker Abbas said the late professor lived an impactful and exemplary life of public service.

He noted that Aminu’s death comes at a time Nigeria is in dire need of patriots and technocrats with his wealth of experience.

“Prof. Aminu was a revered technocrat and politician who served the nation with utmost patriotism and loyalty. He was an inspiration to many in public service. His life embodied humility, uprightness, and dedication to his fatherland,” the Speaker said.

Speaker Abbas extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Adamawa State, especially the family of the late professor, over the loss.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant the elder statesman eternal rest and forgive his shortcomings.

