Abbas Mourns Islamic Scholar Sheikh Usman Kusfa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed profound sadness over the demise of a Zaria-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Usman Idris Kusfa.

The prominent Islamic scholar, known for his unique way of teaching, passed away on Sunday night in Kaduna, aged 57.

Speaker Abbas, in a condolence message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said he received the news of the passing of Sheikh Usman Idris Kusfa, popularly known as Rigi-Rigi, with a rude shock.

He described the late Tijjaniya scholar as a renowned religious leader who used his God-given knowledge to propagate Islam, building a community of religiously upright people.

“It is indeed a sad day not just for the people of Zaria but also for the entire Kaduna State as we mourn a man of profound knowledge, who devoted his entire life to the teaching of Islam.

“Sheikh Usman Idris Kusfa was not just an Islamic scholar; he was also a community leader who inspired the people for a good cause. He was equally a unifier and a peacemaker. His unique way of teaching Islam attracted hundreds of residents to his Kusfa zawiyya.”

Speaker Abbas prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Sheikh Usman Kusfa, saying, “May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him the best place in Jannatul Firdaus.”

Sheikh Usman Idris was born in Kusfa, Zaria, in 1969. He studied under his father and other prominent scholars in Kusfa and beyond. He devoted his entire life to the propagation of Islam.

As a leading figure in the Tijjaniyya movement, with members spread across the country, Sheikh Usman Kusfa was well respected, humble, and easygoing. His annual Maulud gathering attracted people from all walks of life.