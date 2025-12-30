Abbas Mourns Gombe Journalists, Condoles NUJ

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the death of its members in a road accident in Gombe State.

The speaker described the deaths as “painful, shocking, and unfortunate.”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that seven journalists died, while four others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a bus belonging to the union on Monday. The journalists were returning from a wedding ceremony in Gombe South Senatorial District.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Speaker Abbas expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and extended condolences to the NUJ at both state and national levels.

The speaker prayed for eternal rest for the deceased, strength for their families to bear the loss, and a speedy recovery for the injured.