Abbas Mourns Former Customs CG Ahmed Mustapha

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ahmed Mustapha.

Mustapha, who held the traditional title of Sardauna Adamawa, died in Abuja on Thursday at the age of 76.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Speaker Abbas described the late Mustapha as a thoroughbred professional and a dedicated civil servant whose wealth of experience remained invaluable.

He commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus.