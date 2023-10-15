Abbas Mourns Ex-Senate President Lawan’s Mother

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has commiserated with a former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim.

Abbas, while describing Hajiya Halima as a successful mother, said she was a worthy example of womanhood going by the significant roles she played in her lifetime.

The speaker said it is painful and devastating for one to lose his mother, especially at a time when her wise counsel is highly needed.

Senator Lawan’s mother, aged 86, passed on Saturday at her residence in Gashua town, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The speaker, while commiserating with the immediate past President of the Senate, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District, noted that Senator Lawan’s mother lived a life worthy of emulation, especially by the female folk.

He prayed for the repose of her soul, urging Senator Lawan to take solace in the fact that his mother lived an impactful life.