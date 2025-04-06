New Telegraph

April 6, 2025
Abbas Mourns Ex-Oyo Governor, Olunloyo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has commiserated with the people and government of Oyo State over the passing of former governor, Victor Olunloyo.

Born on April 14, 1935, Olunloyo died on Saturday at the age of 89, just days shy of his 90th birthday.

He served as Governor of Oyo State from October 1 to December 31, 1983, during Nigeria’s defunct Second Republic.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Speaker Abbas described the late Olunloyo as a thoroughbred technocrat and a disciplined personality with an impeccable character.

The Speaker noted that Olunloyo remained vocal on critical national issues throughout his lifetime and provided guidance to successive administrations.

While praying for the repose of the former governor’s soul, Abbas also prayed that God comforts the bereaved family and all those mourning his passing.

