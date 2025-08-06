Abbas Mourns Ex-Nat’l Concord Boss, Doyin Abiola

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed sadness over the passing of a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the defunct National Concord, Dr. Doyin Abiola, describing her as the amazon of journalism in Nigeria.

Dr Abiola was one of the wives of the late winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

In a condolence message over the demise of Dr. Abiola at the age of 82, the Speaker said that as the first woman to become editor-in-chief of a national daily in Nigeria, who spent over three decades in the media industry, she was a trailblazer and a remarkable woman in a field dominated by men.

Speaker Abbas especially saluted Dr. Doyin Abiola for her sterling career, admirable personality, and influential life. He said the famous media practitioner would remain one of the most astounding female professionals to have hailed from Nigeria.

The speaker commiserated with the Abiola family, the media industry, especially her colleagues at Daily Sketch, Daily Times, and National Concord.

Speaker Abbas prayed to God to grant her soul eternal rest.