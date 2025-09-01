Abbas Mourns Ex-IGP Arase, Hails Him As Thoroughbred Officer

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has paid tribute to the late former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, describing him as a disciplined and exceptional public servant.

Arase, who served as IGP between April 2015 and June 2016 and later chaired the PSC until 2024, passed away on Sunday in Abuja at the age of 69 after a brief illness.

In a condolence message, Speaker Abbas praised Arase’s professionalism and far-reaching reforms in the Nigeria Police Force, noting that his legacy continues to inspire officers in service.

“Dr. Arase’s sterling record as a police officer and civil servant is reflected in the outpouring of tributes since his passing. His dedication and commitment to duty remain exemplary,” Abbas said.

He extended condolences to the Arase family, the Nigeria Police Force, the PSC, and the government and people of Edo State, praying for God to grant the late IGP eternal rest.