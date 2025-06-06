Abbas Mourns Ex-CJN Uwais

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abba has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, who died on Friday.

Justice Uwais, who served as CJN for 11 years, between 1995 and 2006, died six days to his 89th birthday, having being born on June 12, 1936, in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The speaker, in his condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described Justice Uwais as one of the finest jurists the country has ever produced.

Speaker Abbas also lauded the Uwais-led Presidential Electoral Reform Committee inaugurated by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, which, among other recommendations, proposed the unbundling of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Speaker noted that after retirement, Justice Uwais took up the responsibilities of an elder statesman and continued to provide guidance on issues of national importance.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihir Raji’un. I am saddened by the news of the passing of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais.

“He was not just a former CJN; Justice Uwais served our dear nation with zeal and patriotism. Even after retirement, he remained a patriot. His invaluable contributions to the Nigerian justice system are commendable.

“During his days as the CJN, Justice Uwais caused significant reforms in his capacity as the chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC). He pursued the independence of the judiciary with vigour.

“He would be remembered as a foremost jurist who stood firm to ensure that the Nigerian justice system was improved to become what it is today.

“My prayers are with his family at the moment of grief,” Abbas said.

Abbas commiserated the Uwais family and the Zazzau Emirate while extending his condolences to the people and the government of Kaduna State. He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant Justice Uwais Jannatul Firdaus.

Share