Abbas Mourns Ex-CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who died in Saudi Arabia at the age of 71.

In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Speaker Abbas described the late Justice Muhammad as a patriotic Nigerian whose diligent service to the nation will be long remembered.

The former CJN, who would have turned 72 on December 31, is celebrated for leaving behind a legacy of integrity, justice, and commitment to national development.

The Speaker highlighted the judicial reforms Justice Muhammad initiated through the National Judicial Council (NJC), emphasizing that his contributions will remain significant in the history of Nigeria’s judiciary.

Speaker Abbas extended his condolences to the family of the late Justice Muhammad, the people and government of Bauchi State, as well as to the current CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, JSC, the NJC, and the entire judiciary.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant the late Justice Muhammad Al-Jannah Firdaus.