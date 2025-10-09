Abbas Mourns Boardroom Guru, Christopher Kolade

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed deep sadness over the death of Dr. Christopher Kolade, describing him as one of Nigeria’s finest technocrats and a “titan of the corporate world.”

In a condolence message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Olatunji Baiyewu, Abbas lauded Dr. Kolade as not only a veteran broadcaster but also a prolific management expert and a master of corporate governance.

“The like of Dr. Christopher Kolade is rare, especially in the private sector. He was an egghead in business and management; a core professional in the corporate world. He was exceptional in his career that spanned several decades,” the Speaker said.

Abbas commiserated with the Kolade family, noting that the corporate titan would be remembered for his contributions to national development in various capacities.

He prayed for God to grant Dr. Kolade eternal rest.