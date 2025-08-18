Abbas Mourns APC Chairman Yilwatda’s Mother

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has extended his condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, following the death of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

Mama Lydia passed away on Saturday at the age of 83 at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital.

In his condolence message, Abbas described the late matriarch as a devoted mother and community leader who was a prominent member of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

The Speaker praised her exemplary life of service and dedication to faith and community development, noting that her contributions left a lasting impact on those around her.

He urged Prof. Yilwatda and the entire family to take solace in the legacy Mama Lydia left behind and the cherished memories she shared with loved ones.

Abbas also prayed for the repose of her soul and for God to grant the Yilwatda family strength during this period of grief.