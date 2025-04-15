Abbas Mourns APC Admin Director, Seeks End To Insecurity

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed grief over the death of the Director of Administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat, Rauf Adeniji, who was killed by kidnappers.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker described the death as unfortunate, despite the alleged payment of ransom to Adeniji’s abductors.

Abbas lamented the insecurity in many parts of Nigeria, expressing hope that the efforts being made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the National Assembly would yield results soon.

The Speaker condoled with the Adeniji family while extending his condolences to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, members of the ruling party, and workers at the National Secretariat.

Abbas prayed for the repose of Adeniji’s soul and emphasized that his killers will not go unpunished.

