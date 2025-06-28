Abbas Mourns Aminu Dantata

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of billionaire businessman and renowned philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished and patriotic citizens.

Alhaji Dantata died on Saturday at the age of 94.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Speaker Abbas described the late Dantata as a trailblazer in the private sector who made significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic development across various sectors—including construction, manufacturing, banking, agriculture, and oil and gas.

He praised the late industrialist for sustaining his business legacy and influence for several decades, despite fluctuating economic conditions.

“Indeed, we have lost a father and one of the most patriotic Nigerians, who was not just a businessman of repute but also a major employer of labour,” the Speaker said.

He continued:

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s story is one of resilience, tenacity, diligence, consistency, and kindness. He served as a beacon of hope to many during his lifetime. The fact that his business empire has thrived for many decades is a testament to his steadfastness.”

Speaker Abbas noted that Alhaji Dantata left indelible marks not only in business but also in religion and philanthropy.

“Nigeria and Nigerians will not forget in a hurry Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s enterprising spirit and his invaluable contributions to national development. I am pained by the loss of such an illustrious and industrious personality, but I am consoled by a life filled with humility, impact, and inspiration,” he said.

The Speaker also highlighted the Dantata family’s rich business legacy, noting that Alhaji Aminu Dantata admirably upheld and expanded the empire established by his father, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata—one of West Africa’s wealthiest men in the early 20th century.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the government, and the people of Kano State over the loss.

Speaker Abbas prayed to Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant the deceased eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus.