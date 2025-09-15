Abbas Mourns 19 People Killed In Zamfara Bridge Accident

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of 19 people in an accident at a bridge in Gummi Local Government of Zamfara State over the weekend.

The victims, comprising family members of a new couple and wedding guests, were reportedly killed when their bus plunged into a river from a locally made bridge in Gwalli village.

They hailed from different communities in Zamfara and Kebbi States and were conveying the bride to Sakaba village in Wasagu Local Government when the unfortunate incident occurred. The bride and the driver of the vehicle survived the accident.

The Speaker lamented the accident as unfortunate, coupled with the many lives lost to it. He also sympathised with the new couple who may have been traumatised by the incident.

Speaker Abbas commiserated with families of the victims and their respective communities while extending his condolences to the people and the government of Kebbi and Zamfara States.

The Speaker prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant them Jannatul Firdaus.