Abbas Mourns 10 Zaria Tomato Traders, Condemns Bandits’ Attack

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has expressed sorrow over the deaths of 10 tomato traders from Zaria, who were attacked by bandits recently.

Abbas, in a press statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, condemned the attack in its totality.

He called on the security agencies to intensify efforts at rescuing those kidnapped as well as arresting the bandits.

The speaker prayed for the repose of the souls of the 10 traders who lost their lives. He equally sent heartfelt condolences to their families.

The traders from Danmagaji Market in Zaria were reported to have travelled to Katsina and Zamfara states to buy tomatoes only to be attacked by armed bandits at Takoki village in Funtua local government of Katsina state on their way back.

It was reported that in an attempt to escape, the driver of the truck conveying the traders reversed at high speed, leading the truck to fall off a bridge.

While 10 of the traders died as a result of the incident, seven others sustained various injuries, with five traders suspected to have been kidnapped by the bandits. The traders’ goods worth 60 million Naira were reportedly destroyed.

